For an ordinary soldier, war is duty, sacrifice and heroism. Every soldier who has to make the expected sacrifice for his homeland does not think that he inflicts violence on the "other" person, whom he perceives as an enemy, and puts an end to a person's life. It would not be right for a soldier to think that war is violence. Social perception of the military and war has developed similarly. As a result of this, discourses based on war do not allow soldiers and society in war to question war in terms of humanitarianism. The moral and violent dimensions of war are not brought to the fore in social discourses. Society and its intellectuals produce discourses that legitimize war and the end of human life. While producing these discourses, a certain logic and discourse strategy is used. One of these strategies is to define the other person not as a human but as an "enemy". In this case, it is perceived as a duty to kill the enemy that threatens the security of the individual, society and homeland. Soldiers also fight against the enemy with this perception produced. This discourse thus normalizes the ending of the life of the other person. In war discourses, different features are attributed to the enemy along with "othering". The enemy is sometimes compared to animals that threaten human life, and sometimes to primitive people who are unaware of civilization. Primitive, barbarian, monster, hyena and analogies are some of them. There have been soldiers-poets questioning these analogies and opposing this war discourse. Some poets who fought against the enemy and witnessed the death of many soldiers in the war, They developed a different war discourse instead of the current one. In this discourse, they highlighted the humanitarian dimension of war and focused on the violence and savagery that war brought about. For example, Wilfred Owen in his poem titled "Dulce Decorum Est" criticized the view of war as a heroism, referring to the ancient writer Horace. He portrayed the brutal and brutal scenes of the war in his lines, reflecting the condemnation of young people to death in the most productive and dynamic periods of their lives with an ironic perspective. Owen used a sense of "high heroism" and "desperate death" soldiers in his lines. Similarly, Turkish national poet Mehmet Akif Ersoy describes the pain of the soldiers who went to death at a young age by saying: "He is lying on the ground with his clean forehead / For the sake of a Crescent, Either Lord, the sun is setting". British and Turkish poets argue that the values ​​that the soldiers fought for were seen as superior to life and death; He states that they sincerely believe that young soldiers who go to war have fought and died for the values ​​that make their lives meaningful. This belief overshadowed the brutality of war and relieved the pain of death. For the British, the "holy cross" is a transcendent value that ordinary soldiers can sacrifice, while for the Turkish soldier the "Turkish Flag" symbolizing the crescent and the homeland is a transcendent value. For this reason, poets have used words such as God, Cross, Flag, Crescent in their verses. For example, Tevfik Fikret used the expressions God and Prophet in one of his lines: Now I walk, avn-ı Hudâ torment-i râhım, / b î | hazm u irâdet ; / As long as the banner of my prophet, I am very well, / of course , it is my eternal defense. (Uzun, 1985: 372). In addition to these superior values, Fikret also included the pain of those who lost their lives at a young age: He was unjustly ruined, yes so many martyrs,/ Perîşân, whose children were naked and without water. (Parlatır and Çetin, 2001: 670). In this way, he reflected that in addition to the spiritual peace offered for the soldier who sacrificed his life, there is a spiritual suffering for his children and family. Isac Rosenberg, one of the English poets, likened war to winter and identified it with death. The poet also stated that the Christian faith in which he grew up was against killing people, and wrote that "sacrificing themselves by young soldiers" was a very painful event. In one of his lines, Rosenberg emphasized that the spirit of the young soldier who left the corpse of the young soldier who was shot and fell on the ground could not even move the grass growing on the ground, and explained that even nature remained insensitive to this human savagery. The purpose of this article is to examine the discourses of those who write anti-war poetry. In this study, we will examine some of the works of poets who produce critical discourse against war from Turkish and English poetry and examine the approaches of these poets. We will try to reveal whether the selected poems and poets share similar feelings about war and explain the similarities, if any. First of all, it will be explained how war is expressed in both literatures by examining selected examples from Turkish and English poetry. The poems chosen for this study are generally related to the First World War. The British and the Turks faced each other in this war. In one of his lines, Rosenberg emphasized that the spirit of the young soldier who left the corpse of the young soldier who was shot and fell on the ground could not even move the grass growing on the ground, and explained that even nature remained insensitive to this human savagery. The purpose of this article is to examine the discourses of those who write anti-war poetry. In this study, we will examine some of the works of poets who produce critical discourse against war from Turkish and English poetry and examine the approaches of these poets. We will try to reveal whether the selected poems and poets share similar feelings about war and explain the similarities, if any. First of all, it will be explained how war is expressed in both literatures by examining selected examples from Turkish and English poetry. The poems chosen for this study are generally related to the First World War. The British and the Turks faced each other in this war. We paid attention to the fact that some of the selected poems were from the Çanakkale War. We made such a choice considering that the Gallipoli Wars had an important place in the memory of both nations. Some of the authors of the poems discussed here have personally fought on the Western and Çanakkale fronts. It is also interesting to see that among the poets who wrote these poems, those who participated in this war and those who observed the war without participating had a similar approach. Therefore, some of the poets mentioned in this article reflected the war with their feelings and some with their experiences. In the poems of the poets who narrate the war by living and watching, not only the stories of national heroism but also the human tragedy caused by the war are reflected. Examining the poems that reflect the irony that emerges when the war is viewed as a man and a soldier in the language of poetry can reveal the ironic side of the heroic idea.



Türkçe Özet Sıradan bir asker için savaş vazife, fedakârlık ve kahramanlıktır. Vatanı için kendinden beklenen fedakarlığı yapmak zorunda olan her bir asker, düşman olarak algıladığı "öteki" insana şiddet uyguladığını, bir insanın yaşamına son verdiğini düşünmez. Bir asker için savaşın bir şiddet olduğunu düşünmesi doğru da olmaz. Asker ve savaş konusundaki toplumsal algı da buna benzer şekilde gelişmiştir. Bunun bir sonucu olarak savaş üzerine kurgulanan söylemler savaşan askerin ve savaşta olan toplumun, savaşı insani açıdan sorgulamasına yer vermez. Toplumsal söylemlerde savaşın ahlaki ve şiddet boyutları ön plana çıkarılmaz. Toplum ve toplumun aydınları, savaşı ve insanın hayatına son verilmesini meşrulaştıracak söylemler üretir. Bu söylemler üretilirken de belli bir mantık ve söylem stratejisi kullanılır. Bu stratejilerden bir tanesi karşıdakini insan olarak değil "düşman" olarak tanımlamaktır. Bu durumda bireyin, toplumun ve vatanın güvenliğini tehdit eden düşmanı öldürmek bir vazife olarak algılanır. Askerler de bu üretilen algı ile düşmana karşı mücadele ederler. Bu söylem karşıdaki insanın hayatına son verilmesini de böylece normalleştirir. Savaş söylemlerinde "ötekileştirmekle" birlikte düşmana farklı özellikler de atfedilir. Düşman bazen insan hayatını tehdit eden hayvanlara, bazen de medeniyetten habersiz ilkel insana benzetilir. İlkel, barbar, canavar, sırtlan gibi benzetmeler bunlardan bazılarıdır. Bu benzetmeleri sorgulayan, kurgulanan bu savaş söylemine karşı çıkan asker-şairler de olmuştur. Düşmana karşı savaşan ve savaşta birçok askerin ölümüne şahit olan birtakım şairler, mevcut söylem yerine daha farklı bir savaş söylemi geliştirmişlerdir. Bu söylemde savaşın insani boyutunu ön plana çıkararak, savaşın doğurduğu şiddet ve vahşet üzerine odaklanmışlardır. Mesela Wilfred Owen "Dulce Decorum Est" başlıklı şiirinde antik yazar Horace'a atıfta bulunarak, savaşın bir kahramanlık olarak görülmesini eleştirmiştir. Savaşın acımasız, vahşet dolu sahnelerini dizelerinde canlandırarak, gençlerin hayatlarının en verimli ve dinamik çağlarında ölüme mahkûm edilmesini ironik bir bakış açısı ile yansıtmıştır. Owen, dizelerinde "yüksek kahramanlık" duygusu ile "çaresizce ölüme sürüklenen" askerleri birlikte kullanmıştır. Benzer şekilde Türk milli şairi Mehmet Akif Ersoy: "Vurulmuş tertemiz alnından yerde yatıyor / Bir Hilal uğruna Ya Rab ne güneşler batıyor" diyerek, genç yaşında ölüme giden askerlerin acısını anlatmaktadır. İngiliz ve Türk şairler dizelerinde askerlerin uğruna savaştığı değerlerin yaşamdan ve ölümden daha üstün görüldüğünü; savaşa giden genç askerlerin yaşamlarını anlamlı kılan değerler için savaşıp öldüklerine yürekten inandıklarını belirtir. Bu inanç savaşın vahşetini gölgelemiş ve ölümün acısını dindirmiştir. İngilizler için "kutsal haç" sıradan askerin kendini feda edebileceği bir aşkın değer olurken, Türk askeri için hilalin ve vatanın sembolize edildiği "Türk Bayrağı" aşkın değerdir. Bu nedenle şairler dizelerinde Tanrı, Haç, Bayrak, Hilal gibi kelimeleri fazlaca kullanmışlardır. Mesela Tevfik Fikret bir dizesinde Tanrı ve Peygamber ifadelerini kullanmıştır: Artık yürürüm, avn-ı Hudâ meş'al-i râhım, / b î|hazm ü irâdet ;/ Peygamberimin sancağı oldukça penâhım, / elbette benimdir ebedî savn ü selâmet. (Uzun, 1985: 372). Fikret bu üstün değerlerin yanında genç yaşta hayatını kaybedenlerin geride bıraktıkları acıya da yer vermiştir: Haksız yere mahvoldu evet bunca şehîdân, / Evlâdları çıplak ve susuz kaldı perîşân. (Parlatır ve Çetin, 2001: 670). Hayatını feda eden asker için sunulan manevi huzurun yanında, geride bıraktığı çocukları ve ailesi için manevi bir ıstırap olduğunu bu şekilde yansıtmıştır. İngiliz şairlerden Isac Rosenberg de savaşı bir kışa benzeterek ölümle özdeşleştirmiştir. Şair ayrıca içinde yetiştiği Hristiyanlık inancının da insan öldürmeye karşı olduğunu belirterek "genç askerlerin kendilerini feda etmesinin" çok acı bir olay olduğunu yazmıştır. Rosenberg bir dizesinde vurulup yere düşen genç askerin cesedini terk eden ruhunun, yerde biten çimenleri bile kıpırdatamadığını vurgulayarak, tabiatın bile bu insan vahşetine duyarsız kaldığını anlatmıştır. Bu makalenin amacı da savaş karşıtı şiir yazanların söylemlerini incelemektir. Bu çalışmada Türk ve İngiliz şiirinden savaşa karşı eleştirel söylem üreten şairlerin çalışmalarından bir kısmını ele alıp, bu şairlerin yaklaşımlarını inceleyeceğiz. Seçilen şiirlerin ve şairlerin savaş konusunda benzer duyguları paylaşıp paylaşmadıklarını ortaya çıkarıp, varsa benzerlikleri açıklamaya çalışacağız. Öncelikle, Türk ve İngiliz şiirinden seçilen örnekler incelenerek her iki edebiyatta savaşın nasıl ifade edildiği açıklanacaktır. Bu çalışma için seçilen şiirler genel olarak I. Dünya Savaşı ile ilgilidir. Bu savaşta İngilizler ve Türkler karşı karşıya gelmiştir. Seçilen şiirlerin bir kısmının Çanakkale savaşından olmasına dikkat ettik. Çanakkale savaşlarının her iki ulusun hafızasında önemli bir yeri olduğunu dikkate alarak böyle bir seçim yaptık. Burada ele alınan şiirlerin yazarlarının bir kısmı bizzat Batı ve Çanakkale cephesinde savaşmıştır. Bu şiirleri yazan şairlerden bu savaşa katılanlar ve savaşı katılmadan gözlemleyenlerin benzer bir yaklaşıma sahip olduğunu görmek de ilgi çekicidir. Dolayısı ile bu makalede bahsedilen şairlerden bir kısmı savaşı hisleri ile diğer bir kısmı ise tecrübeleri ile de yansıtmışlardır. Savaşı yaşayarak ve izleyerek anlatan şairlerin şiirlerinde sadece ulusal kahramanlık hikayeleri değil aynı zamanda savaşın neden olduğu insan trajedisi de yansıtılmıştır. Savaşa bir insan ve bir asker olarak bakıldığında ortaya çıkan ironiyi şiir dilinde yansıtan şiirlerin incelenmesi kahramanlık düşüncesinin de ironik tarafını açığa çıkarabilir. Bu çalışmada savaşın kahramanlık ve şiddet boyutlarını ele alarak bu ironiye cevap arayan bir takım Türk ve İngiliz şairlerin şiirleri incelecektir.

