Abstract

Justice is one of the most discussed topics from archaic societies to the present day. Justice, is a superior principle that is needed at every stage of social life. Justice is also important for the employees of companies operating in the business world. The concept of organizational justice, which expresses the fair design of individuals' business relationships, is a reflection of this process. Although much significance is attached to this concept, there is no serious research on how to raise fair individuals who will internalize this in practical life and actually do it. In this study, it is aimed to contribute to the mentioned shortcoming. Opinions of the famous Islamic philosopher Farabi were taken as a basis. The most important factor in raising the fair individual is education. In education, the role of parents and teachers are very important. Vocational and character education must be together in this process.



Adalet, arkaik toplumlardan günümüze kadar üzerinde en çok tartışılan konulardan biridir. Erdemlerin erdemi olarak kabul edilen adalet, toplumsal hayatın her aşamasında ihtiyaç duyulan üstün bir ilkedir. Tabii olarak adalet, iş dünyasında faaliyet gösteren firma çalışanları açısından da önem arz eder. Bireylerin iş hayatındaki ilişkilerinin adil dizaynını ifade eden örgütsel adalet kavramı bu sürecin bir yansımasıdır. Örgütsel adalet konseptine çok önem atfedilmesine rağmen bunu pratik hayatta özümseyecek ve fiilen gerçekleştirecek adil yönetici ve çalışanların nasıl yetiştirileceğine dair ciddi araştırmalar yoktur. Dolayısıyla bu çalışmada, bahsedilen önemli eksikliğin giderilmesine bir nebze katkı sağlamak amaçlanmıştır. Örgütsel adaleti eyleme dökebilecek adil bireylerin yetiştirilmesine dair zemin oluşturabilmek için ünlü İslam filozofu Farabi'nin görüşleri referans alınmıştır. Bulgulara göre adil bireyin yetiştirilmesinde en önemli etken eğitimdir. Eğitim konusunda ise anne-babanın ve öğretmenlerin rolü çok önemlidir. Adil bireyin hangi mekanizmalar ile üretileceğinin ortaya çıkarılması bundan sonraki teorik ve pratik çalışmalara zemin oluşturması açısından ciddi bir adım olarak görülebilir.

Language: en