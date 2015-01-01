|
Citation
Çamli AY. Adıyaman Univ. Sos. Bilimler Enst. Derg. 2020; (36): 110-136.
Vernacular Title
Örgütsel adaleti̇ sağlayabi̇lecek adi̇l bi̇reyleri̇n yeti̇şti̇ri̇lmesi̇: farabi̇ örneği̇
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Adıyaman University)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Justice is one of the most discussed topics from archaic societies to the present day. Justice, is a superior principle that is needed at every stage of social life. Justice is also important for the employees of companies operating in the business world. The concept of organizational justice, which expresses the fair design of individuals' business relationships, is a reflection of this process. Although much significance is attached to this concept, there is no serious research on how to raise fair individuals who will internalize this in practical life and actually do it. In this study, it is aimed to contribute to the mentioned shortcoming. Opinions of the famous Islamic philosopher Farabi were taken as a basis. The most important factor in raising the fair individual is education. In education, the role of parents and teachers are very important. Vocational and character education must be together in this process.
Language: en