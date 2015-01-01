Abstract

This research aimed to determine the use of repetition which is one of the propaganda techniques in news narratives. The research focused on 9 different news types in 5 different television channels in a 2-week period. A narrative belonging to different news types was selected in each channel. The narratives selected by the random method were converted into written text and analyzed by the content analysis method. The total number of words in each news type and the ratio of the number of repeated words to the full text was determined by coding. As a result of the research, it was observed that there was an average of 21.79% word repetition in news texts. It was observed that the rate of repetition in abuse, traffic, theft and crime, murder, and health news texts was above average, and the word repetition of animal, violence, economy, and education news texts was below average.





Bu araştırma propaganda tekniklerinden olan tekrar etmenin haber anlatılarında kullanımını tespit etmeyi amaçlamıştır. Araştırma 2 haftalık süreçte 5 farklı televizyon kanalında 9 farklı haber türüne odaklanmıştır. Her bir kanal için haber türüne ait bir anlatı seçilmiştir. Rastgele yöntemle seçilen anlatılar yazılı metne dönüştürülmüş ve içerik analiz yöntemiyle analiz edilmiştir. Her haber türünde toplam kaç kelime olduğu ve tekrarlanan kelime sayılarının tam metne oranı kodlama yapılarak tespit edilmiştir. Araştırma sonucunda haber metinlerinde ortalama %21,79 oranında kelime tekrarının olduğu görülmüştür. İstismar, trafik, hırsızlık ve suç, cinayet ve sağlık haber metinlerinde tekrar oranının ortalamanın üstünde olduğu, hayvan, şiddet, ekonomi ve eğitim haber metinlerine ait kelime tekrarının ortalamanın altında olduğu görülmüştür. En fazla tekrarın istismar en az tekrarın ise eğitim haberlerine ait olduğu görülmüştür.

Language: tr