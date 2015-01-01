|
Alomari AH, Taamneh MM. Adv. Transp. Stud. 2020; 52: 101-116.
This paper investigates the factors associated with seatbelt compliance by front-seat occupants (FSOs), drivers, and front-seat passengers (FSPs), in Jordan. Data were gathered using a direct observational survey to cover a group of characteristics related to the major safety elements: human, vehicle, and roadway. Frequencies were calculated, and logistic regression was conducted to examine the factors related to seatbelt use.
Language: en
Case Study; Driver; Road Safety