Abstract

This perspective problematises violence and so-called mafiarisation, which is fast becoming a characteristic of many South African schools. Mafiarisation interrupts sustainable learning environments, as schools become unsafe sites for teaching and learning. While there is appreciation for various efforts that address school violence, it is essential to address this problem from all possible angles. This paper proposes that the problem can be addressed more effectively at a pedagogical level as a counter-hegemonic strategy to combat school violence, through an infusion of pedagogy of disarmament in the school curriculum. Pedagogy of disarmament comprises four elements that can be infused into the curriculum, which are a moral imperative, peace-building, knowledge of the law and individualised counselling services. I earth arguments in decoloniality theory, which is a theory that unmasks and challenges various oppressive elements that can impel school violence. This paper concludes by arguing that South African schools require pedagogy such as disarmament to address school indiscipline and violence to create an environment conducive to teaching and learning, and that is devoid of fear and mafiarisation.

Language: en