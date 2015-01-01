SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ha L, Andreu Perez L, Ray R. Am. Behav. Sci. 2021; 65(2): 290-315.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/0002764219869402

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This review article examines 142 journal articles on fake news and misinformation published between 2008 and 2017 and the knowledge generated on the topic. Although communication scholars and psychologists contributed almost half of all the articles on the topic of fake news and misinformation in the past 10 years, the wide variety of journals from various disciplines publishing the topic shows that it has captured interest from the scholarly community in general. Male scholars outnumbered female scholars in both productivity and citations on the topic, but there are variations by fields. There are very few scholars who have produced a large body of work on the topic yet. Effects of fake news/misinformation is the most common topic found in journal articles. A research agenda by the different roles in the production, spreading, and using fake news/misinformation is suggested.


Language: en

Keywords

citations; disinformation; fake news; gender difference; misinformation; research trends

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print