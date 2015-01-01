Abstract

This study investigated the effects of single mothers' attachment styles, demographic variables and personality traits in the explanation of variations for children metal health problems based on Structural Equation Modeling (SEM).



RESULTS showed that mother's attachment styles, demographic variables and mother's personality traits explain 88.8% of child's psychopathology variations in this study. Mother's attachment styles, demographic variables and mother's personality traits have.711,.100 and.682 path coefficients with child's psychopathology in this study respectively. All subscales of mother's attachment styles and mother's personality traits and child's age had significantly indirect effects on child's psychopathology in this sample.

Language: en