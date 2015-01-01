|
Ghadampour E, Khodarahimi S, Bougar MR, Nahaboo S. Am. J. Fam. Ther. 2020; 48(4): 340-355.
This study investigated the effects of single mothers' attachment styles, demographic variables and personality traits in the explanation of variations for children metal health problems based on Structural Equation Modeling (SEM).
Child psychopathology; demographics; Maternal attachment styles; mother’s personality traits; single mother head-families