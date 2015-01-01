|
Abstract
|
Background While most undergraduate students in public health are aware of health behavior theories and models, they lack sufficient knowledge about how to apply and test them in Health Education/promotion research.
PURPOSE: Evaluate eight new conceptual animation (CA) videos that explained theory and model testing in eight research articles from the public health literature.
METHODS: A convenience sample of public health faculty and undergraduate students pretested the CA video series during Summer 2019. Following pretesting, a convenience sample of 24 undergraduate public health majors completed an online evaluation survey about the CA video series to assess learning outcomes, quality, and student engagement.
RESULTS: Every CA video in the series received usability scores (>80.3) consistent with an "A" usability grade. Academic year and student usability ratings were significantly associated with perceived quality of the learning experience, R2 =.18, R2 adj =.14, F 9,229 = 5.28, P <.001.
DISCUSSION: The new CA video series improved the quality of students' learning experience about select public health theories and models, especially among underclassmen. Translation to Health Education Practice: These promising findings warrant further investigation into how conceptual animation can be used as a pedagogical tool to improve student understanding of complex public health concepts.
