SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Stellefson M, Ferguson L, Spratt S, Zhang L. Am. J. Health Educ. 2020; 51(6): 339-349.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, American Alliance for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/19325037.2020.1822239

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Background While most undergraduate students in public health are aware of health behavior theories and models, they lack sufficient knowledge about how to apply and test them in Health Education/promotion research.

PURPOSE: Evaluate eight new conceptual animation (CA) videos that explained theory and model testing in eight research articles from the public health literature.

METHODS: A convenience sample of public health faculty and undergraduate students pretested the CA video series during Summer 2019. Following pretesting, a convenience sample of 24 undergraduate public health majors completed an online evaluation survey about the CA video series to assess learning outcomes, quality, and student engagement.

RESULTS: Every CA video in the series received usability scores (>80.3) consistent with an "A" usability grade. Academic year and student usability ratings were significantly associated with perceived quality of the learning experience, R2 =.18, R2 adj =.14, F 9,229 = 5.28, P <.001.

DISCUSSION: The new CA video series improved the quality of students' learning experience about select public health theories and models, especially among underclassmen. Translation to Health Education Practice: These promising findings warrant further investigation into how conceptual animation can be used as a pedagogical tool to improve student understanding of complex public health concepts.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print