Putortì ES, Sciara S, Larocca NU, Crippa MP, Pantaleo G. Appl. Psychol. 2020; 69(3): 1072-1091.

(Copyright © 2020, International Association of Applied Psychology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

https://doi.org/10.1111/apps.12193

unavailable

In two experiments (N = 160) we predicted and found that an optimised video science communication was more effective than either a press release science communication (Experiment 1) and a non-optimised video science communication (Experiment 2) in promoting (a) a better comprehension of the communication, (b) a higher perceived pleasantness, and (c) a stronger manifest interest in learning more about its findings, as reflected in participants' explicit requests to receive supplemental material on the communicated and analogous findings. The results were consistent across experiments. They were also not influenced by the content type of the communication. Implications for communication professionals and future research in the field of media, social influence, education, and applied social psychology are discussed.


Language: en
