Bernhard‐Oettel C, Eib C, Griep Y, Leineweber C. Appl. Psychol. 2020; 69(4): 1271-1300.
(Copyright © 2020, International Association of Applied Psychology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
Drawing on stress and justice literature, we argue that perceptions of job insecurity induce feelings of low procedural justice, which has immediate and prolonged negative effects on health (depressive symptoms, sleep difficulties). Moreover, we explore whether the strength of the job insecurity-justice relationship differs between individuals as a function of their average level of job insecurity over time. Finally, we explore whether the procedural justice-health relationship differs between individuals as a function of variability in justice perceptions over time. We analyzed Swedish panel data from permanent workers over four consecutive waves (with a two-year time lag between waves) using multilevel analysis, separating within- and between-person variance.
Language: en