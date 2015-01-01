Abstract

Paediatric trauma can leave devastating effects on patients and their families if unattended. Medical family therapy (MedFT) is one approach to address the emotional and relational impact of paediatric trauma and prevent possible posttraumatic stress. The biopsychosocial model is widely practiced in MedFT, yet we argue that adding solution-focused conversations can further enhance practitioner effectiveness and increase client outcome. This article discusses and provides rationale for the use of solution-focused brief therapy (SFBT) through a biopsychosocial lens when treating paediatric intensive care unit (PICU) patients and their families. A fictionalised illustration is provided to guide family therapists in applying SFBT to the PICU population.

Language: en