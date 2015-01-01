Abstract

The interpretation of analytical findings regarding driving under the influence of cannabinoids is associated with difficulties: the estimation of the last time of consumption is difficult when using the Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol (Delta-9-THC) concentration alone. On the one hand Delta-9-THC concentrations can point to a contemporary consumption of an infrequent user. However, the same concentrations can also be detected in a frequent user despite being in an abstinence phase for a certain time. Therefore, the question of the last time of consumption is difficult to answer and documented psychophysical performance deficits can only be potentially led back to the cannabis effects. Usually analyzed metabolites (11-Hydroxy-THC (11-OH-THC) and THC carboxylic acid (THC-COOH)) can help in the estimation of time of last consumption. However the analysis of further cannabinoids which are present in cannabis plants but seldomly included in interpretation can also broaden the possibilities and allow a more accurate estimation of the time of consumption. Within this publication, literature data on these seldomly discussed cannabinoids and metabolites (cannabidiol, cannabinol, cannabigerol, tetrahydrocannabivarin (THCV)) and its metabolite 11-Nor-9-Carboxy-THCV, Delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinolic acid A (Delta-9-THCA) and Delta-9 Tetrahydrocannabinol glucuronide is summarized. Their presence in pharmaceutical and illegal cannabis products, pharmakokinetic parameters, windows of detection in serum samples and the potential of their proof do speak in favor of a consumption in the hours before blood sampling, are described.



Erhebliche Schwierigkeiten bestehen bei der Interpretation analytischer Befunde von Cannabinoiden im Zusammenhang mit Straßenverkehrsdelikten dahingehend, dass über die Interpretation der Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol (Delta-9-THC)-Konzentration nur eingeschränkt Rückschlüsse auf den Konsumzeitpunkt getätigt werden können. Teilweise können Delta-9-THC-Konzentrationen einerseits auf einen kurz zurückliegenden Konsum eines seltenen Konsumenten hindeuten oder aber bei einem gewohnheitsmäßigen intensiven Konsumenten trotz längerer Abstinenz auftreten. Dies hat zur Folge, dass bei fehlender Beantwortung der Frage des letztmaligen Konsumzeitpunkts festgestellte psychophysische Leistungsdefizite nur grundsätzlich auf die potenzielle Cannabiswirkung zurückgeführt werden können. Die Beurteilung, ob die zeitlichen Verhältnisse zueinander passen und daher die dokumentierten Leistungsdefizite auch tatsächlich substanzinduziert sein können, bleibt vage. Die normalerweise ebenfalls quantifizierten Stoffwechselprodukte 11-Hydroxy-THC (11-OH-THC) und THC-Carbonsäure (THC-COOH) können bei der zeitlichen Einschätzung helfen. Gleichzeitig können aber auch weitere, in der Cannabispflanze nur in geringen Mengen vorkommende Cannabinoide und deren Stoffwechselprodukte dabei helfen, die Beurteilungsmöglichkeiten der Cannabinoidanalytik zu ergänzen und damit eine genauere Zeiteinschätzung vorzunehmen. In dieser Publikation soll die Literaturlage bezüglich dieser weiteren Cannabinoide im Hinblick auf deren Vorkommen in medizinischen und illegal gehandelten Cannabisprodukten, deren pharmakokinetische Parameter, deren Nachweisbarkeitsdauer und Potential, eine exaktere zeitliche Einschätzung des Konsums vorzunehmen, zusammengefasst werden und beteiligte Berufsgruppen darauf aufmerksam gemacht werden, dass diese analytischen Möglichkeiten bestehen.





Keywords: Cannabis impaired driving

