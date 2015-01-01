Abstract

Inhalation and absorption of ethanol cannot be avoided when using alcohol-containing everyday products. Previous studies suggest that an excessive usage or long-term exposition is necessary to build up measurable blood alcohol concentrations (BACs). In comparison to the consumed amount of ethanol the detected values tend to be low and appear to be inadequate for the explanation of alcohol concentrations that violate penal law. Reaching a BAC of 1.12 per mill simply by inhalation of alcohol vapors as claimed from the accused person in the presented case could be refuted. The identified alcohol congeners disprove the stated scenario and indicate a long-term alcohol load. Based on statements and calculations regarding inhalation of alcohol, the implied amount of alcohol used for disinfection cannot explain such a high BAC.



Die inhalative Aufnahme von Ethanol ist bei der Nutzung alkoholhaltiger Produkte des täglichen Lebens nicht immer vermeidbar. Bisherige Studien ergaben, dass zum Aufbau einer messbaren Blutalkoholkonzentration (BAK) eine exzessive Nutzung oder dauerhafte Exposition erforderlich ist. Im Vergleich zur eingesetzten Alkoholmenge fallen die gemessenen Werte aber vergleichsweise gering aus und können nicht zur Erklärung strafrechtlich relevanter Alkoholkonzentrationen im Blut herhalten. Im vorgestellten Fall konnte die Behauptung des Beschuldigten, eine BAK von 1,12 Promille durch Inhalation von Ethanol erreicht zu haben, widerlegt werden. Die Herkunft der nachgewiesenen Begleitalkohole in der Blutprobe ist mit dem vom Beschuldigten angegebenen Szenario nicht in Einklang zu bringen und belegt eine bereits über längere Zeit bestehende Alkoholbelastung. Des Weiteren reicht die vom Beschuldigten zur Desinfektion angegebene Alkoholmenge nicht aus, um die festgestellte BAK plausibel zu erklären, was anhand von Angaben und Berechnungen zur inhalativen Aufnahme von Alkohol überprüft wurde.



