Abstract

DUI drivers compromise road safety in all EU states. Consequently, in Germany a fitness-check (a medical-psychological assessment, short MPA) is recommended for heavy or repeated drink-driving offenders and might be successful, if the person is able to demonstrate changes in attitude and behavior. For this purpose, clients can ask for professional support via "taylormade" driver improvement (DI) interventions. The current study examines the outcome of MPA-results (e.g. positive versus negative) depending on the qualification of the person being responsible for the intervention. At one hand there are psychological-based interventionists (with diploma or master degree in psychology and additional qualification in traffic psychology) being contrasted against so called self-instructors without any formal qualification. The sample for this study is derived from "daily business" of a German MPA-provider where data were collected during 10 weeks in the autumn of the year 2016. The entire sample consisted of N = 840 single cases from the drinking offenders risk type. As expected, interventions relying on a traffic psychologist's "know how" obtained significantly more positive results compared to other types of basic qualifications. Surprisingly, addiction counsellors obtained the lowest positive outcome rate, even lower than counsellors without specific basic qualification in the area of fitness to drive. Beyond this, a second goal was to determine the factors that favor the advantages of a psychological-based DI-program. A number of variables serve as explaining factors: analyzing the triggering factors causing the offenses, enhancing motivation and competences regarding keeping the rules, working on relapse avoiding strategies. The paper discusses the results regarding typical DUI-offenders profiles and suggest several recommendations in different areas: Requirements for further research, structure of certificates after passing a DI-program, requirements on the qualification of addiction counsellors and a necessity addressed towards legislation regarding transparency for customers and protection from low-quality DI-providers.



Beschrieben wird eine Studie, die sich mit der Wirksamkeit von Interventionsmaßnahmen vor einer medizinisch-psychologischen Untersuchung (MPU) bei alkoholauffälligen Kraftfahrern befasst. Es sollten unter anderem die Erfolgsquoten an positiven Prognosen in Abhängigkeit der Anbieterqualifikation untersucht werden. Als verkehrspsychologische Interventionsmaßnahmen zur Förderung der Fahreignung vor einer MPU kommen die verkehrspsychologische Fahreignungsberatung oder die fahreignungsfördernde verkehrspsychologische Intervention in Betracht. Vor dem Hintergrund eines breiten Spektrums an durchgeführten Interventionen war von Interesse, ob von Psychologen durchgeführte Interventionen häufiger zu einem positiven Begutachtungsergebnis und damit zur Wiederherstellung der Fahreignung führen als Interventionen von Personen mit nicht-psychologischer Qualifikation. Die retrospektiv angelegte Studie beinhaltete über 10 Wochen hinweg eine Vollerhebung bei Alkoholfragestellungen durch 44 psychologische Sachverständige des DEKRA e.V. Dresden mithilfe eines standardisierter Erhebungsinstruments. Die Daten wurden von 42 Begutachtungsstellen des Trägers bereitgestellt. Insgesamt gingen 840 Gutachten aus der Stichprobe in die weitere Datenanalyse ein. Für alle Begutachtungsfälle lagen Daten zum Untersuchungsergebnis, zur Inanspruchnahme einer Interventionsmaßnahme sowie deren Spezifikation vor. Neben der Anbieterqualifikation wurden auch besondere Merkmale der Intervention erhoben. Die statistische Auswertung prüfte die deskriptive Verteilung der Hypothesen gemäß den Beurteilungskriterien, die Erfolgsquoten in Abhängigkeit der Anbieterqualifikation und inhaltliche Unterschiede der Maßnahmen. Insgesamt zeigte sich, dass die Inanspruchnahme einer Intervention, gleich welcher Art, mit deutlich höheren Chancen auf ein günstiges Untersuchungsergebnis verknüpft ist. Gerade bei A2-Fallkonstellationen (Alkoholmissbrauch) greifen nicht-psychologische Anbieter in mehr als 50 % der Fälle auf die Anwendung psychologischer Konzepte zurück. Insgesamt konnte festgestellt werden, dass die Ergebnisse für eine Überlegenheit psychologisch basierter Interventionsmaßnahmen sprechen.



Keywords: Ethanol impaired driving

Language: de