Wagner T, Pirke T, Brieler P. Blutalkohol 2020; 57(1): 7-22.
Wirksamkeit von Interventionsmaßnahmen vor einer MPU. Ein Vergleich zwischen Berufsgruppen (Verkehrspsychologen, Suchtberater und Sonstige)
DUI drivers compromise road safety in all EU states. Consequently, in Germany a fitness-check (a medical-psychological assessment, short MPA) is recommended for heavy or repeated drink-driving offenders and might be successful, if the person is able to demonstrate changes in attitude and behavior. For this purpose, clients can ask for professional support via "taylormade" driver improvement (DI) interventions. The current study examines the outcome of MPA-results (e.g. positive versus negative) depending on the qualification of the person being responsible for the intervention. At one hand there are psychological-based interventionists (with diploma or master degree in psychology and additional qualification in traffic psychology) being contrasted against so called self-instructors without any formal qualification. The sample for this study is derived from "daily business" of a German MPA-provider where data were collected during 10 weeks in the autumn of the year 2016. The entire sample consisted of N = 840 single cases from the drinking offenders risk type. As expected, interventions relying on a traffic psychologist's "know how" obtained significantly more positive results compared to other types of basic qualifications. Surprisingly, addiction counsellors obtained the lowest positive outcome rate, even lower than counsellors without specific basic qualification in the area of fitness to drive. Beyond this, a second goal was to determine the factors that favor the advantages of a psychological-based DI-program. A number of variables serve as explaining factors: analyzing the triggering factors causing the offenses, enhancing motivation and competences regarding keeping the rules, working on relapse avoiding strategies. The paper discusses the results regarding typical DUI-offenders profiles and suggest several recommendations in different areas: Requirements for further research, structure of certificates after passing a DI-program, requirements on the qualification of addiction counsellors and a necessity addressed towards legislation regarding transparency for customers and protection from low-quality DI-providers.
Language: de