Abstract

The update of the guidelines printed in 2011 in the journal Blutalkohol (see AN 01370682) serves to specify the procedures described in Chapter 9 for the determination of blood alcohol, in particular with regard to the material to be used, and a correction in Chapter 7 ("General requirements for measuring control samples" ).





Die Aktualisierung der 2011 in der Zeitschrift Blutalkohol abgedruckten Richtlinien (siehe AN 01370682) dient der Präzisierung der in Kapitel 9 beschriebenen Vorgehensweisen bei der Blutalkoholbestimmung, insbesondere bezüglich des zu verwendenden Materials, und einer Richtigstellung in Kapitel 7 ("Allgemeine Vorgaben zur Messung von Kontrollproben").



Keywords: Ethanol impaired driving

Language: de