Journal Article

Citation

Bajanowski T, Tönnes S, Graw M. Blutalkohol 2020; 57(1): 23-24.

Vernacular Title

Aktualisierung der Richtlinien zur Bestimmung der Blutalkoholkonzentration (BAK) für forensische Zwecke - BAK Richtlinien

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, International Committee on Alcohol, Drugs and Traffic Safety and Bund gegen Alkohol und Drogen im Straßenverkehr, Publisher Steintor Verlag)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The update of the guidelines printed in 2011 in the journal Blutalkohol (see AN 01370682) serves to specify the procedures described in Chapter 9 for the determination of blood alcohol, in particular with regard to the material to be used, and a correction in Chapter 7 ("General requirements for measuring control samples" ).


Die Aktualisierung der 2011 in der Zeitschrift Blutalkohol abgedruckten Richtlinien (siehe AN 01370682) dient der Präzisierung der in Kapitel 9 beschriebenen Vorgehensweisen bei der Blutalkoholbestimmung, insbesondere bezüglich des zu verwendenden Materials, und einer Richtigstellung in Kapitel 7 ("Allgemeine Vorgaben zur Messung von Kontrollproben").

Keywords: Ethanol impaired driving


Language: de
