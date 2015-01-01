Abstract

This article gives the annual overview of important judgments concerning German traffic law, especially those made by the German Federal Criminal Court, from summer 2018 to the end of 2019. Judgments of the refounded Supreme Regional Court of Bavaria have been taken into consideration for the first time. The judgments deal - inter alia - with endangering road users, traffic speed measurement and some aspects concerning German criminal procedure.



Der Beitrag gibt einen Überblick über wichtige Entscheidungen zum Straßenverkehrsrecht und behandelt den Zeitraum zwischen Mitte 2018 und Ende 2019. Neben Entscheidungen des für diese Materie zuständigen 4. Strafsenats des Bundesgerichtshofs werden einige ausgewählte Entscheidungen der Oberlandesgerichte dargestellt. Erstmals konnten auch Beschlüsse des wieder errichteten Bayerischen Obersten Landesgerichts Berücksichtigung finden. Neben Urteilen und Beschlüssen zum materiellen Verkehrsstrafrecht werden in dieser Übersicht Entscheidungen zum Recht der Ordnungswidrigkeiten und zum Verfahrensrecht behandelt.

