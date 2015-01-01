Abstract

Since the launch of E-scooters in Munich in the summer of 2019 altogether 379 blood samples had been taken during police controls for driving under the influence of alcohol. This was done over a period of approximately two months. More than 80 percent of all tested persons had blood alcohol levels exceeding 1,09 ‰. The same regulations apply for riding an E-Scooter as for driving a motor vehicle. This seemed to be unknown to the riders of the E-Scooters.



Mit der Einführung sogenannter E-Scooter in München im Sommer 2019 wurden am Institut für Rechtsmedizin München in einem Zeitraum von gut zwei Monaten 379 polizeiliche Blutentnahmen bezüglich des Fahrens unter Alkoholeinfluss mit dem E-Scooter durchgeführt. Über 80 % der Probanden wiesen Blutalkoholkonzentrations (BAK)-Werte von über 1,09 Promille auf. Für Fahrten mit dem E-Scooter gelten im Wesentlichen die gleichen rechtlichen Rahmenbedingungen wie für das Führen eines Kraftfahrzeuges, was den Nutzern offenbar weitgehend unbekannt war beziehungsweise nicht ausreichend ernst genommen wurde.





Keywords: Ethanol impaired driving

