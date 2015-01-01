|
Peden AE, Sarrami P, Dinh M, Lassen C, Hall B, Alkhouri H, Daniel L, Burns B. BMJ Open 2021; 11(1): e042489.
INTRODUCTION: Despite being a preventable cause of death, drowning is a global public health threat. Australia records an average of 288 unintentional drowning deaths per year; an estimated annual economic burden of $1.24 billion AUD ($2017). On average, a further 712 hospitalisations occur due to non-fatal drowning annually. The Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) is the most populous and accounts for 34% of the average fatal drowning burden. This study aims to explore the demographics and outcome of patients who are admitted to hospitals for drowning in NSW and also investigates prediction of patients' outcome based on accessible data.
public health; accident & emergency medicine; adult intensive and critical care; paediatric intensive & critical care; trauma management