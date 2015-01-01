Abstract

AIMS: To assess the association between different stages of maternal depression and injury risk in offspring aged 0-10 years.



METHODS: Population-based cohort study of all live-born children in Denmark from 1 January 1997 until 31 December 2013 (n = 1,064,387). Main outcome measure was emergency department contacts with a main diagnosis of injury coded as DS00-DT98 (chapter XIX) according to the ICD-10. All information was obtained from Danish national registries.



RESULTS: Maternal depression was associated with higher injury hazard in the offspring throughout childhood compared to offspring of mothers with no history of depression. The strongest association was seen for the first year of life. First-time maternal depression was most strongly associated with injury in the child, especially in the first year of life (aHR = 1.70, 95% CI: 1.48-1.96). Children of mothers with relapse depression had 1.57 higher hazard of injury in the first year of life (aHR: 1.57, 95% CI: 1.44-1.70). Children of mothers with previously treated depression (postdepression) had 1.13 higher hazard of injury in the first year of life (aHR: 1.13, 95% CI: 1.09-1.17). Continuous treatment for depression was associated with a nonsignificant higher hazard of injuries in the first year of life (aHR: 1.06, 95% CI: 0.91-1.23).



CONCLUSIONS: Maternal depression was associated with higher injury risk in the offspring, particularly in early childhood. The association persisted in children of mothers with relapse depression. Our results suggest that children of mothers with depression are vulnerable several years after depression onset and treatment cessation.

