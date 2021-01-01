|
Buckley TA. J. Sport Health Sci. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Shanghai University of Sport, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
The topic of sports related concussion has been, and will likely continue to be, one of the most challenging topics in sports medicine. The last 2 decades of research has fundamentally altered clinicians and the public's view of concussions from a relatively minor "ding" to be shaken off with rapid return to play to the current realization that concussions are brain injuries with potential lifelong consequences. The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) and the Department of Defense (DoD) Concussion Assessment, Research and Education (CARE) Consortium Study1 currently elucidating the natural history of concussion which will provide clinicians critical recommendations on the diagnosis and management; however, many neuropsychosocial questions remain unanswered. Thus, this special topic of the Journal of Sport and Health Science (JSHS) is dedicated to address key concussion related questions which extend beyond typical clinical concussion management to include broad public health related concerns.
