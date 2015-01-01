Abstract

We investigated whether clinical factors including comorbidities, medications, and laboratory results predict inpatient fall risk in older adults. The participants in this case-control study included hospitalized older adults with acute conditions who had falls during their hospital stay (case group) and 410 hospitalized older adults who did not experience falls (control group). Data on medical history, fall risk assessment (Morse Fall Scale; MFS), medications, and laboratory results were obtained. Conditional logistic regression analysis was performed to estimate the association between clinical factors and falls. Receiver operating characteristic curves and area under the curve (AUC) were used to determine whether clinical factors could discriminate between fallers and controls. We evaluated three models: (M1) MFS, (M2) M1 plus age, sex, ward, and polypharmacy, and (M3) M2 plus clinical factors. Patients with diabetes mellitus or MFS scores ≥ 45 had the highest risk of falls. Calcium channel blockers, diuretics, anticonvulsants, and benzodiazepines were associated with high fall risk. The AUC of the three models was 0.615, 0.646, and 0.725, respectively (M1 vs. M2, P = 0.042 and M2 vs. M3, P < .001). Examining clinical factors led to significant improvements in fall prediction beyond that of the MFS in hospitalized older adults.

Language: en