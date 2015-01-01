|
Citation
|
Lavoie J, Wyman J, Crossman AM, Talwar V. Child Abuse Negl. 2021; 113: e104930.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND & OBJECTIVE: The forensic interview is an important part of the investigative process with child witnesses, and ensuring evidence-based practices is crucial to its success. This meta-analysis examined the overall effect of rapport practices and question type on children's disclosures during forensic interviews to determine (a) how large of an influence existing practices have on children's tendency to disclose information, and (b) how consistent the effect sizes of interviewing practices are across studies, given that inconsistent results have been found.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adolescent; Child; Disclosures; Interviewing practices