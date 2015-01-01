Abstract

Soaring temperatures cause deaths in large numbers in various parts of India. The number of deaths vary with region and are influenced by the demographics and socioeconomic characteristics of the region. This study tried to estimate the number of deaths associated with exposure to heat in the different states of India. Secondary data was used, which was collected from the website data.gov.in, an Open Government Data (OGD) Platform of the Indian government. Descriptive statistics were applied using Microsoft Excel-10. It was found that there 3014 men died from heat-related causes in 2001-05, which increased to 5157 in the period 2011-15. For women the number of deaths in the corresponding periods were 849 and 1254 respectively. Deaths caused by heatwaves were found to be higher than those resulting from avalanches, exposure to cold, cyclone, tornado, starvation due to natural calamity, earthquake, epidemic, flood, landslide, torrential rain and forest fire. The study revealed that there are regional variations in the number deaths due to heatstroke. From the perspective of disaster preparedness, it is important to note that deaths from heat strokes occur every year. With rising temperatures, the numbers are likely to increase. The findings of the study highlight this concern. Therefore, there is a need for targeted region-specific interventions for reducing the number of deaths due to heatwaves.

