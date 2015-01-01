Abstract

There are few pharmacological therapeutics available for spinal cord injury despite years of preclinical and clinical research. This brief editorial discusses some of the shortcomings of translational research efforts. In addition, we comment on our previous experiences with data curation and highlight evolving efforts by the spinal cord injury research community to improve prospects for future therapeutic development, especially pertaining to preclinical data sharing through the Open Data Commons for Spinal Cord Injury (ODC-SCI).

