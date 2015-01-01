SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Gensel JC, Orr MB. Neuroinformatics 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s12021-020-09498-0

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

There are few pharmacological therapeutics available for spinal cord injury despite years of preclinical and clinical research. This brief editorial discusses some of the shortcomings of translational research efforts. In addition, we comment on our previous experiences with data curation and highlight evolving efforts by the spinal cord injury research community to improve prospects for future therapeutic development, especially pertaining to preclinical data sharing through the Open Data Commons for Spinal Cord Injury (ODC-SCI).


Language: en

Keywords

Community; Database design; FAIR; Repository; Reproducibility; Rigor; SCI 2020

