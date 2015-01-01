|
Citation
|
Fernández-Artamendi S, Martínez-Loredo V, López-Núñez C. Psicothema 2021; 33(1): 36-43.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Departamento de Psicología de la Universidad de Oviedo, Publisher Colegio Oficial de Psicológicas de Asturias)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: This study aims to evaluate sex differences in alcohol and cannabis use and mental health disorders (MHD) in adolescents, and to evaluate the predictive role of mental health disorders for alcohol and cannabis use disorders (AUD and CUD respectively).
Language: en