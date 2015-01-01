Abstract

In their Commentary to our paper recently published in Zoology (Righi et al., 2021a), Tilic and Bartolomaeus question our findings that the chaetae of Hermodice carunculata (Annelida) are hollow and able to store and deliver venoms. They sustain the idea that inflammatory chemicals are secreted through epidermal glands and possibly exposed to predator trough wounds caused by the brittle chaetae. We provide evidence-based arguments in support of our considerations. The sample preparation procedures did not affect the native inner structure of unfixed fireworm chaetae, which is clearly hollow as supported by both ultrastructure observation and crystal-chemical analysis of constituents. Furthermore, our previous and more recent feeding bioassays and chemical analysis indicate both that chaetae retain strong deterrent capacities even when isolated from the body of H. carunculata, and that they contain venoms. The cellular mechanisms involved in fireworm chaeta storage and deliver of chemicals are still unstudied. We strongly believe that this lack of knowledge should draw further attention on H. carunculata biology, pursuing new hypotheses and studies based on the noteworthy information which has been obtained so far.

Language: en