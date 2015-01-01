Abstract

In this paper we deal with the role and importance of communication in increasing the efficiency of the Republic Agency for the Peaceful Settlement of Labor Disputes. Although communication is ubiquitous, it is often not accessed systematically and its role and place in the functioning of the organization is ignored. Based on the analysis and research in the paper, it is shown that through a systemic approach to communication in the work of one state body, there has been greater efficiency. Communication is analyzed in procedures and methods of peaceful settlement of labor disputes, arbitration and mediation, as well as with users of services of Agency, primarily the civil society. It also points to the basic indicators of the contribution of the improved communicator to the number of procedures and statistical parameters.

Language: sr