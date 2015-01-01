Abstract

Peace is indivisible and global because it is the foundation of the survival of humanity. Ensuring peace and security of the people is vital in maintaining economic development, social order, and political stability. In the Philippines, the functionality of community peace and order and public safety (POPS) is strictly monitored by the government. This descriptive-comparative study assessed the extent of implementation of the POPS in terms of crime prevention and control, anti-illegal drugs, public safety, and enforcement of ordinances. It also investigated the differences in the implementation of the program when the communities are grouped according to variables. Further, it explored the challenges and suggestions of community leaders. Using a researcher-made survey questionnaire, data were gathered from respondents.



FINDINGS revealed a great extent of implementation, but there were significant differences when barangays were grouped into variables. The findings were utilized as bases for an enhanced POPS program.

