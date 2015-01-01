SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Saravani K, Afshari M, Asadinejad N, Akbari A. Iran. J. Forensic Med. 2020; 26(3): e1053.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Legal Medicine Organization Islamic Republic of Iran)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

BACKGROUND:The correct procedure of entering death information in death certificates and the accurate submission of mortality rates can be helpful in the national planning of patients’mortality prevention projects. the present study aims to evaluate the quality of death certificates issued by doctors.

METHOD:In a descriptive-appliedstudy,the researchers investigated the death certificates registered...


Language: fa
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print