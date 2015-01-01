SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Tamaddoni S, Hedjazi A, Masoudi S, Fotovvat. Iran. J. Forensic Med. 2020; 26(3): e1156.

(Copyright © 2020, Legal Medicine Organization Islamic Republic of Iran)

unavailable

unavailable

The aim of this study was to evaluation of the psychometric properties of the Stockholm syndrome scale. The present study is a descriptive-survey study, a kind of cross-sectional research. The statistical population included all women with intimate partner violence referred to Forensic medicine in Mashhad city from October to March 2017. There...


Language: fa
