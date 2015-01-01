SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Chester DS, West SJ. J. Res. Pers. 2020; 89: e104042.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jrp.2020.104042

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Trait aggression has been studied for decades and yet remains adrift from broader frameworks of personality such as the Five Factor Model. Across two datasets from undergraduate participants (Study 1: N = 359; Study 2; N = 620), we observed strong manifest and latent correlations between trait aggression and lower agreeableness (i.e., greater antagonism). Trait aggression was also linked to greater neuroticism and lower conscientiousness, but their effect sizes fell beneath our preregistered threshold. Subsequent item-level analyses were unable to articulate trait aggression and agreeableness items into separate factors using the IPIP-NEO, but not the Big Five Inventory. Our findings suggest that trait aggression is accurately characterized as primarily a facet of antagonism, while also reflecting other personality dimensions.


Language: en

Keywords

Agreeableness; Antagonism; Five Factor Model; Personality; Trait aggression

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print