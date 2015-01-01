|
Binder SB, Greer A, Zavar E. Disaster Prev. Manage. 2020; 29(4): 497-510.
(Copyright © 2020, Emerald Group Publishing)
PURPOSE Home buyout programs are typically funded by the federal government and implemented by local agencies. How these agencies design and implement buyouts has considerable impacts on participating households and communities, making understanding the internal processes of implementing agencies a critical component of buyout research. This study addresses this issue by exploring the early design and implementation phases of a buyout program in Harris County, Texas, following Hurricane Harvey.
Disaster impacts and adaptation; Housing recovery; Hurricane Harvey; Post-disaster relocation