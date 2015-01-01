|
Birkmann J, Sauter H, Jamshed A, Sorg L, Fleischhauer M, Sandholz S, Wannewitz M, Greiving S, Bueter B, Schneider M, Garschagen M. Disaster Prev. Manage. 2020; 29(5): 663-679.
(Copyright © 2020, Emerald Group Publishing)
Abstract
PURPOSE Enhancing the resilience of cities and strengthening risk-informed decision-making are defined as key within the Global Agenda 2030. Implementing risk-informed decision-making also requires the consideration of scenarios of exposure and vulnerability. Therefore, the paper presents selected scenario approaches and illustrates how such vulnerability scenarios can look like for specific indicators and how they can inform decision-making, particularly in the context of urban planning.
Decision-making; Germany; Heat stress; Local scenarios; Medium-sized city; Risk-informed; Vulnerability indicators