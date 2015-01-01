Abstract

PURPOSE Climate change has had serious consequences at the global and local levels, which has required more effective scientific studies and management measures for disaster risk reduction strategies. This paper aims to analyze and discuss the degree of institutional vulnerability in terms of disaster risk governance, with emphasis on non-structural measures taken in the municipality of Jaboatão dos Guararapes, Pernambuco, Brazil.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH Five indicators were analyzed, composed of Planning and Management Instrument, Management Structure, Preventive Action, Multidisciplinary Work and Emergency Funds. It is worth highlighting the form application with government actors, involving technicians from strategic areas of the municipality and official reports analysis. It stands out the importance of non-structural measures to strengthen this governance.



FINDINGS From the results of this study was noted that municipal management adopted measures to develop integrated planning, acting within the principles recommended in the Sendai framework (2015-2030), characterized as a medium degree of institutional vulnerability. Recommendations are suggested for the improvement of the entire governance system, according to the indicators and documents analyzed.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE This article integrates a set of data and analyses relevant to the Disaster Risk Governance, regarding the assessment of institutional vulnerability with a view to non-structural actions. The importance and significance of the composed indicators allow measuring and evaluating institutional vulnerabilities. The methodology created fomented the production of scientific knowledge that allows employment in other municipalities.

Language: en