Lizarralde G, Páez H, Lopez A, Lopez O, Bornstein L, Gould K, Herazo B, Muñoz L. Disaster Prev. Manage. 2020; 29(6): 909-928.
(Copyright © 2020, Emerald Group Publishing)
PURPOSE Few people living in informal settlements in the Global South spontaneously claim that they are "resilient" or "adapting" to disaster risk or climate change. Surely, they often overcome multiple challenges, including natural hazards exacerbated by climate change. Yet their actions are increasingly examined through the framework of resilience, a notion developed in the North, and increasingly adopted in the South. To what extent eliminate' do these initiatives correspond to the concepts that scholars and authorities place under the resilience framework? Design/methodology/approach Three longitudinal case studies in Yumbo, Salgar and San Andrés (Colombia) serve to investigate narratives of disaster risks and responses to them.
Adaptation; Climate change; Informality; Narrative; Resilience