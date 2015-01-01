Abstract

PURPOSE This research aimed to determine the differences and similarities in each pilot project to understand the primary design forms and concepts of sponge city concept (SCC) projects in China. It also aimed to examine ten pilot projects in Shanghai to extrapolate their main characteristics and the processes necessary for implementing SCC projects effectively.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH A literature review and field survey case study were employed. Data were mostly collected through a field survey in Shanghai, focusing on both the projects and the surrounding environment. Based on these projects' examination, a comparative method was used to determine the characteristics of the ten pilot SCC projects and programs in Shanghai.



FINDINGS Six main types of SCC projects among 30 pilot cities were classified in this research to find differences and similarities among the pilot cities. Four sponge design methods were classified into ten pilot projects. After comparing each project size using the same geographical size, three geometrical types were categorized into both existing and new city areas. SCC project characteristics could be identified by combining four methods and three geometrical types and those of the SCC programs by comparing the change in land-use and the surrounding environment in ten pilot projects.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE The results are valuable for implementing SCC projects in China and elsewhere and future research on the impact of SCC projects.

Language: en