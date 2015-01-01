SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Sandahl J. Eur. J. Criminol. 2020; 17(6): 701-722.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, European Society of Criminology, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/1477370818819729

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This study employs Macro-level Strain Theory (MST) as a framework to provide a better understanding of the way in which the structural and social context of Stockholm schools covaries with self-reported violent and general offending. The findings contribute to the literature in this area by directing a special focus at the interplay between the theory's macro-level components and some individual-level mechanisms that may be assumed to condition the effect of strain on offending. Using multi-level data on 4789 students nested in 82 schools (violent offending) and 4643 students nested in 83 schools (general offending) in the City of Stockholm, the study notes significant contextual effects of anger, meaninglessness and life dissatisfaction on offending. School-level deprivation appears to have a confounding effect on the relationship between school-contextual negative affect and offending. Further, school-contextual anger influences some individuals more than others. Implications of these findings are discussed.


Language: en

Keywords

Delinquency; deprivation; MST; multi-level analysis; school context; strain

