Camargo LF, Rice K. Aust. J. Psychol. 2020; 72(4): 368-379.
OBJECTIVE Recent research has identified three distinct types of bullying-victimisation; overt, reputational, and relational. While bullying-victimisation as a single construct is known to be associated with depression among adolescents, this relationship is unclear when applied to distinct types. The aim of the present study is to investigate the relationship between overt, reputational, and relational types of bullying-victimisation and depressive symptomology among adolescents. Further, the cognitive coping strategy "positive reappraisal" is explored as a moderating factor in these relationships.
Language: en
adolescents; Australia; bullying-victimisation; depression; positive reappraisal