Citation
Nasi M, D'alisera R, Cossarizza A, Guerra E, Savino G, Mattioli AV. Am. J. Lifestyle Med. 2021; 15(1): 108-112.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
33456422
Abstract
PURPOSE. Regular physical activity is a cornerstone in the prevention and treatment of cardiovascular disease thanks to its anti-inflammatory effects. Thus, favoring the access to sports is of importance for promoting well-being. The aim of the present study was to investigate how the practice of different sports is distributed among different age groups and between men and women, by taking a picture of the medical certificate request in 2017 for sports in the population of the province of Modena, Italy.
Language: en
Keywords
age; prevention; sport; life style; sex-differences