SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Haider MN, Patel KS, Willer BS, Videira V, Wilber CG, Mayer AR, Master CL, Mariotti BL, Wertz C, Storey EP, Arbogast KB, Park G, Oglesbee SJ, Bezherano I, Aguirre K, Fodero JG, Johnson BD, Mannix R, Miecznikowski JC, Leddy JJ. Brain Inj. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/02699052.2021.1871951

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Concussion is associated with dysautonomia, altered blood pressure (BP) control, and may cause Orthostatic Hypotension (OH). We measured prevalence of OH using the 1-minute supine-to-standing OH Test in adolescents with concussion and controls. Participants: Adolescents within 10 days of injury (Concussion Group, n = 297, 15.0 ± 1.7 years, 59% male) were compared with controls (Control Group, n = 214, 15.0 ± 1.5 years, 58% male).

METHODS: BP, heart rate (HR), and complaints of lightheadedness/dizziness were measured after 2-minute supine and 1-minute standing. Control Group was assessed once. Concussion Group was assessed twice; (1) initial visit (mean 6.0 ± 3 days-since-injury) and (2) after clinical recovery (mean 46.3 ± 42 days-since-injury).

RESULTS: Initial visit; Concussion Group reported feeling lightheaded/dizzy on postural change more often than the Control Group (37% vs 4%, p < .001) but did not differ in meeting standard OH criteria (3% vs 5%, p = .32). Experiencing symptoms did not correlate with meeting OH criteria, but correlated with abnormal vestibulo-ocular reflex. After clinical recovery; Concussion Group did not differ in experiencing lightheaded/dizziness on postural change than controls (4%, p = .65).

CONCLUSION: Adolescents commonly experience orthostatic intolerance after concussion without meeting the standard criteria for OH.


Language: en

Keywords

adolescent; concussion; orthostatic hypotension; autonomic nervous system; orthostatic intolerance

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print