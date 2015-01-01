Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Concussion is associated with dysautonomia, altered blood pressure (BP) control, and may cause Orthostatic Hypotension (OH). We measured prevalence of OH using the 1-minute supine-to-standing OH Test in adolescents with concussion and controls. Participants: Adolescents within 10 days of injury (Concussion Group, n = 297, 15.0 ± 1.7 years, 59% male) were compared with controls (Control Group, n = 214, 15.0 ± 1.5 years, 58% male).



METHODS: BP, heart rate (HR), and complaints of lightheadedness/dizziness were measured after 2-minute supine and 1-minute standing. Control Group was assessed once. Concussion Group was assessed twice; (1) initial visit (mean 6.0 ± 3 days-since-injury) and (2) after clinical recovery (mean 46.3 ± 42 days-since-injury).



RESULTS: Initial visit; Concussion Group reported feeling lightheaded/dizzy on postural change more often than the Control Group (37% vs 4%, p < .001) but did not differ in meeting standard OH criteria (3% vs 5%, p = .32). Experiencing symptoms did not correlate with meeting OH criteria, but correlated with abnormal vestibulo-ocular reflex. After clinical recovery; Concussion Group did not differ in experiencing lightheaded/dizziness on postural change than controls (4%, p = .65).



CONCLUSION: Adolescents commonly experience orthostatic intolerance after concussion without meeting the standard criteria for OH.

