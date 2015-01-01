|
Citation
|
McIntire KS, Crawford KA, Perrin PB, Sestak JL, Aman K, Walter LA, Page DB, Wen H, Randolph BO, Brunner RC, Novack TL, Niemeier JP. Brain Inj. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Primary Objective: Survey TBI literature to identify evidence of risk for post-injury suicide. Literature Selection: Search terms ((traumatic brain injury OR TBI) AND (suicidality OR suicidal behaviour OR suicidal ideation)) entered in PubMed, OVID Medline, PsychInfo, and Web of Science for papers published in print 01/01/1997 to 06/30/2019. Analysis of Literature: Authors screened abstracts, excluding duplicates and articles not meeting inclusion/exclusion criteria. Full papers were reviewed to make final exclusions. Data were extracted from 40 papers included co- and premorbid disorders, demographics, injury-related and psychological factors.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Traumatic brain injury; depression; suicidal behaviour; suicidal ideation