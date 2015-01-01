Abstract

BACKGROUND: Exposure to adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) may be an important factor in understanding sport participation in youth. Yet, very little research has examined this relationship directly using nationally representative data from the United States.



OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to examine the associations between ACEs and sport participation in adolescents.



METHODS: Using a 2017-2018 pooled dataset of the National Survey of Children's Health [NSCH], survey weighted chi-squared analysis and multivariable logistic regressions were implemented to assess the association between ACEs and sport participation among youth aged 10-17 years, comparing those without reports of ACEs (ref) to those reporting ACEs. The sample was also stratified to examine gendered differences. Models were adjusted for sociodemographic and child health covariates (physical activity, gender, age, BMI, race/ethnicity, parent reported child health, parental educational attainment, family structure, health insurance coverage, year and mental health conditions).



RESULTS: Of 23,557 youth included in our study (12,454 boys [51%], 11,303 girls [49%]; 21.9% reported 1 ACE, 10.1% reported 2 ACEs, and 14.3% reported 3 or more ACEs. In fully adjusted models, we observed significant associations between all levels of ACE exposure and decreased sport participation. When examined by gender, adjusted models revealed that only boys reporting 1ACE exhibited decreased odds of participating in sport OR = 0.70 (95% CI: 0.56, 0.89).



CONCLUSIONS: ACE exposure in adolescents is associated with reduced odds of sport participation. While sport is traditionally seen as an intervention for youth to build resilience, it may be prudent to consider targeted interventions that encourage sport participation in youth who experience ACEs. Special consideration may be needed for boys who experience ACEs. Additionally, the results suggest that utilising a trauma informed framework within the world of youth sport and sports medicine may be of value overall.

Language: en