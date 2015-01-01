Abstract

PURPOSE OF THE REVIEW: Sample size increases have resulted in novel and replicable loci for substance use disorders (SUDs). We summarize some of the latest insights into SUD genetics and discuss some next steps in addiction genetics. RECENT FINDINGS: Genome-wide association studies have substantiated the role of previously known variants (e.g., rs1229984 in ADH1B for alcohol) and identified several novel loci for alcohol, tobacco, cannabis, opioid and cocaine use disorders. SUDs are genetically correlated with psychiatric outcomes, while liability to substance use is inconsistently associated with these outcomes and more closely associated with lifestyle factors. Specific variant associations appear to differ somewhat across populations, although similar genes and systems are implicated. SUMMARY: The next decade of human genetic studies of addiction should focus on expanding to non-European populations, consider pleiotropy across SUD and with other psychiatric disorders, and leverage human and cross-species functional data to elucidate the biological mechanisms underlying SUDs.

Language: en