Nuesse T, Schlueter A, Lemke U, Holube I. Int. J. Audiol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/14992027.2020.1858237

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The aim of this study was to predict outcomes of the HHI questionnaire (Hearing Handicap Inventory) using individual variables beyond pure-tone hearing thresholds.

DESIGN: An extensive health-related test battery was applied including a general anamnesis, questionnaires, audiological measures, examination of visual acuity, balance, and cognition, as well as tactile- and motor skills. Based on the self-assessment of health variables and different sensory and cognitive performance measures, a frailty index was calculated to describe the health status of the participants. A stepwise linear regression analysis was conducted to predict HHI scores. STUDY SAMPLE: A mixed sample (N = 212) of 55- to 81-year-old, participants with different hearing and aiding status completed the test battery.

RESULTS: The regression analysis showed statistically significant contributions of pure-tone hearing thresholds, speech recognition in noise, age, frailty, mental health, and the willingness to use hearing aids on HHIE outcomes.

CONCLUSIONS: Self-reported hearing handicap assessed with the HHI questionnaire reflects various individual variables additionally to pure-tone hearing loss and speech recognition in noise. It is necessary to be aware of the influences of age and health-related variables on HHI scores when using it in research as well as in clinical settings.


Language: en

Keywords

Aging; behavioural measures; hearing health; HHIE

