Abstract

AIM: To describe time trends in opioid exposures in children under 5 years, and to describe patient demographics, the medicines involved, the reasons for exposure and disposition.



METHODS: A retrospective analysis of paediatric (<5 years of age) opioid exposure calls to the New South Wales Poisons Information Centre (NSWPIC, Australia's largest poison centre), 2004-2019. Joinpoint regression analysis was used to examine temporal trends.



RESULTS: There were 4807 cases of paediatric opioid exposure during the 16 year study period, with an average of 300 exposures per year. Exposures increased, 2004-2007, with an annual percentage change (APC) of 14.6% (95% CI = 4.3 to 26.0%), then decreased, 2007-2016, APC -3.4% (95% CI = -5.3 to -1.3%). A steeper decrease was observed after 2016, APC -14.1% (95% CI = -21.8 to -5.6%). The overall APC was -2.3% (95% CI = -4.7 to 0.2%), 2004-2019. Accidental exposures accounted for 86% of calls (4137). The majority of calls were from family members regarding exposures that happened at home, highlighting the need for safety initiatives. The preparations most frequently involved were paracetamol/opioid combination products (primarily codeine), 53% (2566) and ibuprofen/opioid combinations 14% (650). Twenty-two percent of cases were referred to a hospital (1062), and a further 15% (719) of calls originated from hospital staff.



CONCLUSION: Opioid exposures in young Australian children continue to occur; however, the rate has declined since 2007. Safe storage and parent education initiatives could further reduce the burden of paediatric opioid poisoning in Australia.

