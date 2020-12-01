Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To examine the efficacy of "slow" signs and patroller presence at "slow" signs to reduce speeds of snowsports participants, compared to a condition where no sign or patroller are present, independent of other factors that may contribute to skier slowing (such as prior knowledge, trail convergence, etc.). DESIGN AND METHODS: Snowsports participant speeds were measured on "more difficult" trails using a radar gun at two ski areas with: (1) no-sign - the usual condition for the trail, and (2) slow-sign - a large "slow" sign was posted in the middle of the trail. At one ski area, a third condition was also tested: (3) slow+patroller - a ski patroller stood at the slow sign. Participant equipment type and estimated ability were also recorded.



RESULTS: At one ski area, there was no significant difference in speed between conditions. At the second ski area, the differences in mean (SD) speeds were small but significant for the no-sign, slow-sign, and slow+patroller conditions: 10.9 (3.0), 10.3 (2.9), and 9.8 (2.6)m/s. Effects were driven by non-beginner skiers; on average, beginner skiers and all snowboarders were slower than non-beginner skiers and did not adjust their speed in response to the signage conditions.



CONCLUSIONS: Reductions in speed for the slow-sign and slow+patroller conditions compared to the no-sign condition were small (0.5 and 1.1m/s) compared to the variation in chosen skier speed reported in other studies. The small differences in chosen speeds make it unlikely that slow sign and patroller presence alone would produce meaningful reductions in collision likelihood or severity of impacts.

