Harley EM, Stepan L, Scher IS. J. Sci. Med. Sport 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Sports Medicine Australia, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
OBJECTIVES: To examine the efficacy of "slow" signs and patroller presence at "slow" signs to reduce speeds of snowsports participants, compared to a condition where no sign or patroller are present, independent of other factors that may contribute to skier slowing (such as prior knowledge, trail convergence, etc.). DESIGN AND METHODS: Snowsports participant speeds were measured on "more difficult" trails using a radar gun at two ski areas with: (1) no-sign - the usual condition for the trail, and (2) slow-sign - a large "slow" sign was posted in the middle of the trail. At one ski area, a third condition was also tested: (3) slow+patroller - a ski patroller stood at the slow sign. Participant equipment type and estimated ability were also recorded.
Safety message; Ski patroller; Skier speed; Slow sign; Speed advisory compliance