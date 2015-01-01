Abstract

INTRODUCTION: In this study, we described paediatric sports injuries seen in the paediatric emergency department of a large, tertiary paediatric hospital in Singapore and evaluated risk factors for severe sports injuries.



METHODS: This is a retrospective review of a paediatric trauma surveillance registry from February 2012 to October 2017, including patient demographics, type of sports, circumstances, type of injuries, and clinical management in the hospital. Patients 5 to 17 years old with a sports-related injury were included. We performed logistic regression to identify predictors of severe sports injuries (defined by Injury Severity Score of ≥9), injuries requiring hospitalisation, trauma team activation, resuscitation, or those that resulted in death.



RESULTS: Among 10,951 patients analysed, the most common injuries sustained were fractures (4,819, 44.0%), sprains and contusions (3,334, 30.4%). For patients with severe injuries, the median length of hospital stay was 2 days (IQR 1-3 days), and time away from sports was 162 days (IQR 104-182 days). Predictors for severe injuries include transportation by emergency medical service (aOR 6.346, 95% CI 5.147-7.823), involvement in rugby (aOR 2.067, 95% CI 1.446-2.957), neurological injuries (aOR 4.585, 95% CI 2.393-4.365), dislocations (aOR 2.779, 95% CI 1.744-4.427), fractures (aOR 1.438, 95% CI 1.039-1.990), injuries to the head and neck (aOR 2.274, 95% CI 1.184-4.365), and injuries to the abdomen and pelvis (aOR 5.273, 95% CI 3.225-8.623).



CONCLUSION: Predictors for severe sports injuries identified may aid in risk stratification and resource allocation.

Language: en