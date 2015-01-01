|
Jiang H, Griffiths S, Callinan S, Livingston M, Vally H. Drug Alcohol Rev. 2020; 39(6): 684-693.
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
INTRODUCTION AND AIMS: This study describes the prevalence of risky drinking in older adults (aged 60+ years) in Australia and explores the socioeconomic and lifestyle factors associated with this. The negative consequences of drinking behaviours in older adults were also explored. DESIGN AND METHODS: Cross-sectional design, with data obtained from the Australian 2016 National Drug Strategy Household Survey, yielding a sample size of 7976 participants. Multivariable logistic regression was used to assess the correlates of risky drinking.
Language: en
older adults; alcohol; prevalence; risky drinking; socio‐demographic factors